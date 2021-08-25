Blue Man Group coming to RP Funding Center in Lakeland

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Everything you know and love about the Blue Man Group is coming to the RP Funding Center in Lakeland in March 2022.

The signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy will bring a joyful experience to audiences of all ages on March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $78, $67, and $62.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit the RP Funding Center Box Office, call 888-397-0100, or go online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss