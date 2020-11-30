Black bear spotted roaming neighborhoods in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County officials are urging people to report bear sightings after a black bear was spotted in multiple neighborhoods.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the bear has been spotted in neighborhoods along U.S. Hwy 27 (between Interstate 4 and U.S. Hwy 192).

The sheriff’s office says although the bears may be cute, their looks are deceiving and are asking people to avoid leaving food outside, or putting garbage in cans until trash collection day.

If you see a bear, you should report it to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (863) 648-3200.

You can learn more about bears in Florida on the FWC website.