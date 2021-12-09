Bicyclist seriously hurt in Winter Haven crash; traffic affected

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a bicyclist is affecting traffic for morning commuters in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Cypress Gardens Boulevard between Overlook Drive and Cypress Gardens Road.

The bicyclist was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said the eastbound side of Cypress are down to one lane to let westbound traffic through.

Drivers are being told to take other routes if possible.

“Traffic in this area will likely be very slow for another hour or two,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

