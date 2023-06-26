LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run crash, the Lakeland Police Department said.

Officers said the crash happened near the 3000 block of Bartow Road around 2 a.m.

Police said they found an unresponsive man who had been struck by a vehicle at the scene. First responders tried to revive the 42-year-old man, however, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck and killed while crossing the southbound lanes of Bartow Road.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as small and gray-colored. They said the driver fled the scene after striking the bicyclist.

Police said hours after the crash, they received a call from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with information about the possible location of the suspect vehicle at a home in Winter Haven.

With the help of the Winter Haven Police Department, officers said they found a vehicle matching the witness’ description.

The vehicle was impounded and police are still looking for the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.