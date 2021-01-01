TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person riding a bicycle was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. 27 in Lake Wales on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred just south of State Road 60 at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the bicyclist had attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. Several vehicles were able to dodge him, but he was eventually struck by a vehicle behind them before being hit by four more vehicles. He died at the scene.
No drivers or passengers were hurt during the incident, police said.
Police said the crash remains under investigation. Those with information are being asked to call detectives at 863-678-4223 ext. 550.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bicyclist killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Lake Wales
- Tampa Bay welcomes its first babies of 2021
- 3 people shot after crowd gathers on New Year’s in St. Pete
- MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Above average temps through Saturday, next cool down arrives Sunday
- COVID-19 vaccines continue to slowly roll out in Tampa Bay