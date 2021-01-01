LIVE NOW /
Bicyclist killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Lake Wales

Polk County

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A person riding a bicycle was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on U.S. 27 in Lake Wales on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred just south of State Road 60 at about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the bicyclist had attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 27. Several vehicles were able to dodge him, but he was eventually struck by a vehicle behind them before being hit by four more vehicles. He died at the scene.

No drivers or passengers were hurt during the incident, police said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. Those with information are being asked to call detectives at 863-678-4223 ext. 550.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

