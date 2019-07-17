Live Now
Bicyclist killed after being struck by 2 cars in Lakeland

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bicyclist died Tuesday after he was struck by two vehicles in Lakeland, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell Johnson, 35, of Lake Wales was riding his bike on the far right side of Galloway Road, heading north, when he was struck from behind by a 2008 Lincoln MKZ.

Johnson was ejected from the bike and rolled across the hood of the vehicle before falling into the southbound lane of Galloway Road, where he was struck by a 2005 GMC Envoy.

The sheriff’s office said the area had no street lighting and Johnson was wearing dark clothing and had no lights on his bicycle.

Neither speed nor driver distraction are believed to be factors in the crash and neither driver showed any signs of impairment, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

