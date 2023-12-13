LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Public Schools announced Wednesday that a tuition-free preschool will be coming to Lakeland.

The full-day preschool, Bezos Academy Lakeland, will be a part of a section of Oscar J. Pope Elementary at 2730 Maine Avenue.

The school will have five classrooms and accommodate up to 100 students from 3-5 years old. The program will teach little ones literacy, math, sensory development, social-emotional learning, and more. All operating expenses are covered, along with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks for the kids.

Families who earn up to 400% of the federal poverty level, around $120,000 a year for a family of four, with children ages 3-4 are eligible to apply.

“This partnership will help expand access to high-quality preschool education for our most underserved families,” said PCPS Superintendent Fred Heid. “Children who participate in this program will build a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Research shows that children who successfully complete preschool are more likely to graduate from high school.”

The preschool is expected to open in 2025. More information can be found at BezosAcademy.org.

“When I visit our schools, I’m always struck by the impact that a tuition-free, full-day preschool can have on a community. Preschool gets children get off to the right educational start, while also helping parents and families make time and space for their own careers,” said Mike George, President of Bezos Academy. “We’re grateful to have found partners in Superintendent Heid and the Polk County School Board who know firsthand the difference that preschool can make to a child’s future, and who are deeply invested in expanding access to early childhood education in Lakeland.”