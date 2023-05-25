LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — A black bear appears to have made its home in Polk County.

Lake Wales police are asking residents to stay away from the bear, which was spotted in a tree and walking along the street near Lake Wailes Park.

Residents of a nearby neighborhood have reported the animal rifling through their garbage bins and leaving a mess in its wake. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is working to determine the age and gender of the bear.

With summer right around the corner, young black bears are more active as they seek out new territory, according to FWC spokesperson Lisa Thompson. Home security cameras captured footage of multiple bears lurking in Tampa Bay area neighborhoods earlier this month.

Bears are drawn to food sources like garbage cans, but wildlife experts say that once residents lock up their bins, a bear will move on to continue their search.

“To avoid encounters between a bear or other wildlife and pets, bang on your door and flip your house lights on and off before letting your pets outside,” Thompson said.

Bears prowling your neighborhood can seem scary, but living in close proximity to humans can also be dangerous for bears. A bear was found dead along an Orlando street last month after being struck by a car. Wildlife officials were trying to trap and relocate the bear for several days after residents spotted it in a tree.

Anyone who feels threatened by a bear, or wants to report a sick or injured animal, is asked to call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at (888) 404-FWCC (3922).