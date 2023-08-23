POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A bear broke into a homeowner’s fence in an attempt to get a woman’s pet pig on Tuesday night.

Polk County deputies responded to the call around 10:22 p.m. in reference to a bear at a home in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in the Loughman area.

The bear attempted to pig-nap but was intercepted by the homeowner. By the time deputies arrived, the bear was gone.

The resident repaired her fence, as deputies stood by her side in case the bear wanted a second attempt.

Due to increased land development and wild animals’ habitats being altered, the sheriff’s office wants to remind citizens to be cautious with pets (including pigs) and to secure all garbage that they could get into.