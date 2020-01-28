Bartow woman arrested for child neglect, DUI

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bartow woman is facing several charges including child neglect.

According to Haines City Police, Brittany Jackson, 32, stumbled into a Circle K just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 and was attempting to buy an alcoholic beverage.

While Jackson was in the store her three children, all younger than five-years-old were left in the vehicle and not properly secured in car seats.

When police arrived, Jackson was behind the wheel and smelled of alcohol, her eyes were bloodshot and her speech was slurred. In the center console of the vehicle was a half-full 25-ounce Ritas Lime-a-Rita that was still cold.

Jackson is accused of driving under the influence with three children under the age of five in her vehicle.

The children were placed in the custody of their father. The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted and made aware of the situation.