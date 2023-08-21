Video above from previous coverage: Bartow leaders consider earlier alcohol sales on Sundays

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Bartow leaders on Monday unanimously approved earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.

Existing ordinances will be amended to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays as early as 9 a.m., rather than noon.

Johnnie Levin, owner of Front Page Brewing, told 8 On Your Side that community members go elsewhere for brunch because restaurants in Bartow can’t serve alcohol until noon.

According to bar and restaurant owners, extending the hours on Sunday will also help during events in the downtown area.

“For our greater area, we are the last one to hold on to that ‘no sales before noon’, this will bring us in line with everybody else,” Levin said.