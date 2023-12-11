BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bartow police sergeant has broken bones, a concussion, and lacerations, but still, he has his sense of humor.

“He was in considerable pain but he still had a moment for at least a joke,” Bartow Police Chief Andy Ray said.

Sgt. John McKee, 46, has served with the Bartow Police Department for six years.

On Sunday evening, he responded to a hit-and-run crash on Van Fleet Drive outside Walmart.

According to police, the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a car.

The hit-and-run victim, Lakeland’s Billy Adams, said he looked into the driver’s eyes for a few seconds before the driver fled through the Wal-Mart.

A few minutes later, once first responders had arrived, Adams said he saw a vehicle hit McKee, sending him airborne.

“I turned around at the wrong moment to see all that unfold. I’ve never seen a body move like that. The noise is what was jarring, more so. The noise of the body hitting the car. It was a weird thump,” Adams said.

According to Ray, McKee hit the windshield of the minivan and then the pavement.

“We’re feeling like he’s pretty blessed that it’s all stuff he can get over,” Ray said.

The driver of the minivan remained on scene and was cooperative.

The crash involving the sergeant is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said no charges or citations are expected against the minivan driver.

However, if identified and caught, the same cannot be said about the hit-and-run driver.

“If that driver had stayed, they probably wouldn’t have been in the actual roadway trying to look for evidence of that car, see if there were any parts that fell off of it that could help you identify it,” Ray said.

In fact, Ray said it is not of the question for the hit-and-run driver to face charges related to both crashes.

“You might have a culpable negligence or something of that sort where something you did created a condition that led to the injury of another person, so that’s possible,” Ray said.

Anyone who saw the black Chevrolet pickup truck leave the scene or know of a truck matching that description with new damage, is asked to contact Bartow Police Department.