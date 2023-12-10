BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A sergeant with the Bartow Police Department is in the hospital after getting struck by a minivan while responding to another crash Sunday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:10 p.m., Bartow police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 1050 Van Fleet Drive East, in front of a Walmart. During the investigation, the sergeant was struck by the minivan.

Authorities said the sergeant suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Polk County Fire Rescue confirmed two patients were transported to a nearby hospital due to a crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

