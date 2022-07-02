LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police said they are looking for a man who fired a gun at a group of men after an argument at an apartment complex Friday night.

Police said officers were sent to the Garden Apartments on South 4th Street at around 9:25 p.m. Officers said one victim was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Lake Wales police said they learned from witnesses that the shooting happened after Aaron Devon Garrison, 27, of Bartow got into an argument with someone and headed downstairs to the front of another apartment.

Witnesses told police that Garrison spoke with a group of men in front of that apartment who asked if he was ok. After talking with the group, Garrison pulled out a gun, shot at the men multiple times, and hit one of them twice, according to police.

The Lake Wales Police Department said Garrison also fired into a nearby apartment window and almost hit a resident. He then got into the passenger side of a “white or light colored van” that drove away from the scene.

Aaron Devon Garrison, 27, of Bartow (Credit: Lake Wales Police Department)

The victim was treated and released after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Garrison is wanted on charges for attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied building, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police. he has a history of violence, including robbery with a firearm and battery on officer, firefighter, or EMT. He was in prison from 2015 to 2020 for his crimes, a police release said.

Garrison is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call Detective David Arana with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223 ext. 269.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), submitting a tip on www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com, or sending a tip on the “P3tips” app.