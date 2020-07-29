Bartow man on probation for meth trafficking arrested for DUI manslaughter, child neglect

(A screen shot of video from the crash obtained by the Polk County Sheriff’ Office)

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bartow man who was on probation for trafficking in methamphetamine was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for DUI manslaughter and child neglect on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the traffic homicide unit responded to a two-vehicle crash in Winter Haven.

The crash killed 35-year-old Michael Sweet, of Winter Haven, who was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van.

Sweet’s van was struck head-on in his lane by a pick-up truck driven by George Pizano, Jr., a drug dealer on federal probation, according to the sheriff’s office.

A 10-year-old child was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Pizano.

Neither Pizano or the child were wearing seat belts, but neither suffered serious injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sweet was traveling north on 42nd Street Northwest around 7:30 p.m. when Pizano’s pick-up truck, traveling south, crossed the double center line, hitting Sweet’s van head-on.

Sweet’s van spun and overturned, causing the roof to collapse.

Sweet was declared dead on scene.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained video of the crash, which supports their initial findings.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Pizano, who allegedly smelled of marijuana and appeared impaired.

A blood sample confirmed Pizano’s impairment.

“Some people just don’t learn, and George Pizano is one such person. He has been on federal probation less than a year and is right back to his old tricks,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“This is one more example of a so-called “low-level, non-violent” drug related to a fatal and heartbreaking conclusion. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Michael Sweet.”

Pizano was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and child neglect.

His criminal history includes 19 felonies and 17 misdemeanors. He is also on federal probation for drug trafficking.