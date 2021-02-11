Bartow man on probation accused of carjacking Amazon delivery van, entering stranger’s bathroom

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County man is facing several charges after deputies say he carjacked a delivery van, abandoned it and then went into a stranger’s home.

The sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Mario Crawford of Bartow was arrested shortly after the incident happened Wednesday.

According to deputies, an Amazon delivery driver was in the back of his van on Kathy Road in Bartow when Crawford jumped into the driver’s seat wearing a ski mask and demanded the deliveryman get out. The delivery driver did what he was told out of fear for his safety.

“The delivery man did the right thing by not resisting the unarmed carjacker. The victim didn’t know if Crawford had a weapon on him, and didn’t know what he was capable of doing,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “He just knew that an unknown man wearing a ski-mask was demanding him to get out, and that was the safest thing to do.”

After the delivery driver got out, deputies say Crawford drove the van to Radford Road and abandoned it.

Someone living nearby where the van was abandoned flagged down a responding deputy and, according to the sheriff’s office, said a stranger had just entered his home. When the deputy went inside, he found Crawford in the bathroom, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says.

Crawford was taken to the Polk County Jail and has been charged with carjacking without a weapon, unarmed burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools, resisting and wearing a mask in public. At the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office says Crawford was on probation for possession of a counterfeit check, forgery, uttering a forgery and grand theft. Deputies also charged him for violation of probation.