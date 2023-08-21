BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — Changes are brewing in Bartow. City leaders are considering a change that would allow for boozy brunch on Sundays.

Currently, alcohol sales aren’t permitted before noon on Sundays. City commissioners are considering a measure to push the time up to 9 a.m.

“Right now, our community goes elsewhere for brunch because no restaurants can really offer it and then for events we have downtown on weekends they normally open at 9 or 10 o’clock and then can’t serve until noon,” said Johnnie Levin, owner of Front Page Brewing. “It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Business leaders said they’ve been talking about the change for a while.

“It kind of defeats the purpose of having a brunch because brunch comes with mimosas and blood marys,” said Jhonoy Johnson, service director at Idlewood Venue. “What’s the point of serving brunch if our guests and our patrons can’t enjoy that?”

According to bar and restaurant owners, extending the hours on Sunday will also help during events in the downtown area.

“For our greater area, we are the last one to hold on to that ‘no sales before noon’, this will bring us in line with everybody else,” Levin said.

A final reading and vote on the measure is expected during the city commission meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.