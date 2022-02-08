Bartow boy, 6, excited to show off class reward with mom, struck by dirt bike

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old Bartow boy is recovering after being hit by a dirt bike while on his way home from school.

According to his father Brandon, Mikey Almeida was getting off the school bus excited to show his mother a reward he had received from his teacher. The Bartow Police Department says Almeida crossed in front of a dirt bike and was struck.

Mikey’s father says the boy is in critical condition after suffering several broken bones, has been diagnosed with extensive brain damage, and has not yet woken up.

The adult involved in the crash was also in serious condition and has not been identified. It is unknown if any charges will be filed in this case.

So far, a fundraiser for Mikey has raised over $1,000 for the boy’s medical bills.