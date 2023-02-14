POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Local and federal authorities will join forces Wednesday to announce charges related to the drive-by mass shooting that injured 11 people in Lakeland last month.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be joined by Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor, State Attorney Brian Haas, and District Attorney Roger Handberg around 1 p.m. to discuss the charges.

The shooting happened on Jan. 30 around 3:43 p.m. near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street in the city of Lakeland, which lies about 35 miles east of Tampa. There, 11 people were injured in what authorities described as a “drive-by shooting.”

Two people were rushed for treatment with critical injuries while nine were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the face.

Chief Taylor previously reported that the victims are all men between the ages of 20 and 35 years old.

At the time, Taylor said he felt “very confident” there were at least four people in the drive-by vehicle. At least two people are believed to have opened fire.

“This is something that doesn’t happen in Lakeland,” Taylor said. “I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time.”

As of this report, no arrests have been made.

News Channel 8 will stream the announcement in a player above. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.