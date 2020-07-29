Workers evacuated after chemical spill at the Borden Dairy Company in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A chemical spill forced the evacuation of the Borden Dairy Company in Winter Haven Wednesday morning, officials said.

Hazmat crews were called to the dairy supplier located at 1000 6th Street SW at approximately 5:40 a.m. Workers were evacuated, but there were no evacuations in the surrounding areas.

Police said one employee was exposed to the chemical, but refused medical treatment. No other injuries or illnesses were reported.

Police suspect the chemical may be a cleaning solution, but the nature of the solution is still being determined.

The public is not in any danger.

