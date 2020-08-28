Homeowner shoots suspected intruder in Lakeland

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—Authorities said a homeowner opened fire on a person trying to enter their home in Lakeland this morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Old Polk City Road and Hunters Run Boulevard early Friday morning.

There is no word on injuries.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to share more information regarding the incident at a 9:45 a.m. press conference, which will be streamed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

