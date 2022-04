LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive.

The Audi ended up hitting a tree in the median, according to an incident report. Photos of the aftermath showed that the car was torn in half by the impact.

Troopers said the man died at the scene of the crash.