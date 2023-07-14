AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Sisters and aunts of Tonya Whipp, 38, want the public to get involved in the search for her.

“If you could, just keep an eye out for her. Share it on your Facebook, if you have Facebook,” Whipp’s sister Donna Martin told people who live around Caroline Avenue, where Whipp was last seen.

Source: Auburndale Police Department

According to Auburndale police, in late May, Whipp’s boyfriend said she was home when he left for work and was gone when he returned.

“I would not have a reason for her just to disappear. There’s no reason for it,” said Robin Klotzbier, Whipp’s sister. “I know something’s wrong. I just want to know what.”

Klotzbier received a message from Whipp’s Facebook account on June 1.

“I’ve been going through a lot and have been thinking really hard about what I really want. I’m Ok. I don’t want to talk and when I do, I’ll call you,” it said, according to police.

“It worried me but was it suspicious? No, not at the moment,” said Klotzbier.

That was over six weeks ago. Now, fears have set in.

“[I’m concerned about] where she’s at, who she’s with. It’s not like her to just up and disappear, not communicate with anyone, cut everyone off. Some of her bills are not paid. It’s not like her,” Klotzbier added.

According to Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie, at this time, there are no signs a crime was committed. However, to him, the length of time is troubling.

“That’s what concerns me the most is usually we have something. We have something that we can follow up on. This one is just—she’s just disappeared and has not made any contact with anybody so that makes me concerned,” said Chief Storie.

The search for Whipp is expanding now, with the group “We Are The Essentials” getting involved.

“Hopefully because of this effort we can bring Tonya home,” said co-founder Nico Tusconi.

Tusconi notes Whipp left everything behind in the home, including her living dog and her deceased dog’s ashes.

“She would have never left those dogs. Nor would she have left all her stuff, her purse, her pocketbook, her ID’s, her bank cards, everything, were still in the house,” said Tusconi.

“We Are The Essentials” is holding a search party for Tonya Whipp on Sunday, July 16 at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers should arrive at 1002 Lake Ariana Boulevard, where they will be assigned a search area.

Tusconi said there are nine locations he wants to search and some are in challenging, wooded terrain.

“It’s going to be a challenge and we’re going to do our best to make sure that everybody stays safe and in communication with us and hopefully we can check some of these areas that are of interest to us,” said Tusconi.