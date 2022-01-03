Auburndale Walmart closing for sanitization amid COVID surge

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Auburndale’s Walmart Supercenter will be temporarily closing down to allow a cleaning crew to sanitize the store, according to a company release.

Walmart’s Media Relations team said the store at 2120 US Highway 92 West will be closed until Wednesday at 6 a.m. closure as part of a company initiative to ensure store cleanliness.

“As an essential business and a member of the Auburndale community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” the company said in a statement.

After the store reopens, the store will continue assessing worker health and mask requirements for all unvaccinated associates. However, Walmart locations where there are mask mandates will be required to have masks for all employees.