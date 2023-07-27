AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A search at an Auburndale property ended without finding Tonya Whipp, however, police said any evidence recovered during the search will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement crime lab.

“It makes us feel confident they’re real serious to look for her and find her,” said Lisa Textor, Whipp’s aunt. “That’s our biggest goal to locate her wherever she is.”

All day Thursday, Textor and Whipp’s sisters anxiously awaited word as Auburndale police and the FDLE conducted their search.

“It’s an emotional torture,” Textor said. “We don’t sleep like we should because you can’t shut off your brain at night because we’re just so concerned.”

Whipp’s family said two weeks ago, Jake Rudy and his girlfriend told them that the missing 38-year-old woman was at their home on Indiana Court on June 6.

“It’s been up and and it’s been down and the timeline has changed a little and now that this new information is uncovered, it gives us a little hope they’re one step closer to finding Tonya,” said Donna Martin, Whipp’s sister.

From Eagle 8 HD, investigators could be seen digging in Rudy’s backyard. He repeatedly told News Channel 8 that investigators were wasting their time searching his property.

“There’s nothing in my house at all that involves Tonya,” Rudy told 8 On Your Side on Wednesday. “There’s nothing illegal in my house right now.”

Martin and Whipp’s other sister Robin Klotzbier said they last spoke with her on May 26.

“She is an adult,” Martin said. “She is entitled to her own life, but the communication is not there and we’re not used to not having communication with her.”

The family, desperate for answers, is still pleading with the public for someone to help investigators bring their loved one home.

“Somebody had to see something,” Textor said. “She didn’t just vanish. Somebody knows where she’s at and we just want them to come forward.”

Whipp’s family has worked closely with We Are the Essentials, a non-profit that is dedicated to finding missing people in Florida.

A prayer vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Lake Blue in Winter Haven.