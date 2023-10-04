AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Auburndale police said they are executing a search warrant at Tonya Whipp’s boyfriend’s house for clues of her disappearance on Wednesday morning.

Whipp, 38, was last seen in late May. Her boyfriend told police that she was not at the house when he got back to work.

In August, Auburndale police considered Whipp to be a missing endangered person.

Whipp’s last known communication was through a Facebook message sent to her account on June 1. She was reported missing on June 29.

Chief Terry Storie said officers will likely continue to search the home through Thursday morning.

If you know anything about Whipp’s disappearance, call Auburndale police at 863-965-5555 or email at cwall@auburndalefl.com or kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

Tips can also be made to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 800-226-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.P3Tips.com.