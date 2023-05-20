AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Auburndale Police Department announced that one of its officers died in a Facebook post late Friday night.

The department said Officer Scott Bennett died Friday morning after suffering from multiple sclerosis, also known as MS.

“The Bennett family has been a large part of the Auburndale Police Department, and our prayers are with Pastor Bennett and his family,” the department said. “Rest in peace, Scott. You’ll be sorely missed! Alpha 330 is 1087.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the disease is an unpredictable condition that targets the central nervous system, preventing signals from being transmitted between the brain and the body.

The disease cannot be cured, but it can be treated to slow its progression.