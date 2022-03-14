Auburndale man charged in missing 81-year-old’s murder

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

closeup on handcuffs. selective focus.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — An Auburndale man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing man, according to Polk County deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said David Jesse Williams, 30, of Auburndale was detained in Georgia on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and grand theft auto.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the victim yet but said the victim was an 81-year-old Auburndale man who suspiciously disappeared.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide more details. You will be able to watch it here once it begins at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss