Auburndale man charged in missing 81-year-old’s murder

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — An Auburndale man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing man, according to Polk County deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said David Jesse Williams, 30, of Auburndale was detained in Georgia on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and grand theft auto.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identity of the victim yet but said the victim was an 81-year-old Auburndale man who suspiciously disappeared.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide more details. You will be able to watch it here once it begins at 1:00 p.m.