Auburndale daycare worker accused of abusing 5 children

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A former daycare worker is facing several counts of child abuse for physically abusing five children at an Auburndale preschool.

Michelle Wilkerson, 36, was arrested Tuesday in Winter Haven.

Wilkerson worked at Little Bloodhounds Preschool, located at 222 Ariana Avenue.

Working with the Department of Children and Families, police in Auburndale launched an investigation on July 31 after the alleged abuse was brought to their attention.

Investigators reviewed Wilkerson’s actions through hours of video surveillance.

Detectives say on two separate occasions Wilkerson yanked a child by the arm, who was sitting in a chair, to move the child to another table.

On three separate occasions, Wilkerson is accused of covering the mouth, nose and chin of a child, forcing the child’s head back, making the child look towards the ceiling while squeezing the child’s cheek and making the child cry.

According to the preschool owner, employees are not allowed to put their hands on the children.

LATEST STORIES: