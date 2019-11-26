Auburndale class ring lost almost 50 years ago found with metal detector on beach

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man will soon be reunited with his class ring he lost almost 50 years ago on an east coast beach.

Kenneth Board lost the ring on either Titusville or Cocoa Beach after hitting the sand following his senior prom.

He told 8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth he took the ring off and put it on a blanket before a massive downpour. Board and his date grabbed the blanket and headed back.

“And whenever I got home, I figured I’d get everything out of there and the ring wasn’t there. Disappeared on the beach, I guess. That’s the only thing that I can put together. Just felt weird, because no class ring at that time,” Board said.

The ring has been missing for decades, until a man with a metal detector found it on an east coast beach on Monday.

Corinne McClanahan owns Salty Side Metal Detecting Services and specializes in finding lost items on the beach with her own metal detector. It was her friend, Jerry Poke, who found the ring.

McClanahan spoke to 8 On Your Side by phone on behalf of her friend.

She posted photos of the ring on her Facebook page and said it took less than 24 hours to find Board.

Another Facebook user messaged her saying that if he had the initials on the ring, he could find the person using a 2005 directory of alumni for the school.

And find Board, he did.

“I gave him a call and I was surprised to hear an answering – like a house answering machine – that said, ‘thanks for calling the Boards.’ And so I left a voice message and I got a call, a bewildered call, back from Kenneth saying he just couldn’t believe what he was hearing,” McClanahan said.

“It’s still amazing to me. I was in shock and today, I’m still kind of in shock and in disbelief that it really is after that many years, after 50 years, almost. And it being dug up on the beach, with the tide coming in and out,” Board said.

He’s been in contact with Poke and plans to travel with his wife to get the ring after Thanksgiving.

Board is incredibly grateful for Poke and the others who helped find him after locating his ring.

“And it surprised me because most, a lot of people would just take it and melt it down or get money on it, but no, he wouldn’t. He told me, he said, it was a real good feeling to know that he could help somebody out,” Board smiled.

