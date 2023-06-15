POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — When Bryan Riley allegedly killed four members of a north Lakeland family and injured an 11-year old girl, the threshold for being sentenced to death was a unanimous jury vote.

Authorities said Riley gunned down Justice Gleason, Theresa Lanham who was in a relationship with Gleason, Lanham’s mother Catherine Delgado, and Gleason’s infant son, Jody.

He is also accused of injuring Gleason’s 11-year old daughter.

Riley said he was trying to rescue a girl named “Amber,” who did not exist, according to authorities.

It was September 2021.

This year, the death penalty law changed following the outcome of Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing.

Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, was sentenced to life in prison in a divided 9-3 jury.

Lawmakers were outraged by the jury’s decision and lessened the threshold for a death sentence to an 8-4 vote.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law on April 20.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case against Riley, who has yet to go on trial for four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and other charges.

The state’s attorney’s office filed a motion to utilize the new death penalty sentencing law if Riley is found guilty.

“[The new law] is in effect now because the effective date was April 20th of 2023. We have not had trial. We have not had the sentencing. Therefore, the law that is currently in place when the sentencing takes place is what should apply,” said Lauren Perry, assistant state’s attorney in court Thursday.

Riley was in court to hear his defense counsel, Jane McNeill, argue the law should not be applied “retroactively.”

“If the legislature had intended that this law, Senate Bill 450, applied retroactively, that cases currently pending should not be subject to the 8-4 vote for death, opposed to the 12-0 vote for death, it would have said so. That is not what it said,” she said. “It is very clear that the new 8-4 vote does not apply to Mr. Riley’s case.”

McNeill, who intends to use an insanity defense, argued the decision to change the law was punitive in nature, therefore should be not be applied retroactively.

“It creates a risk without question that he is more likely to get the death penalty,” she said.

However, the prosecutor said the change was merely “procedural.”

“While the final vote by the jury may have changed in that amendment, nothing changed as to what punishment the defendant was looking at in this case,” said Perry.

Both attorneys cited case law to bolster their arguments but both acknowledged there is no official decision, binding or non-binding, in the courts yet on this issue.

Even those who helped craft the policy tell News Channel 8 they are unsure on whether cases like this would apply under the new law.

Judge Kevin Abdoney is taking the matter under advisement and will issue an order at a later date.