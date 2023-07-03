LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – To the president of an organization that provides services to the elderly, the nation’s independence isn’t the only thing worth celebrating this week.

“We also celebrate the independence of those that are able to remain safe in their own home for another year,” said Steve Bissonnette, president of Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE).

At Monday night’s Red, White & Kaboom celebration in Lakeland, volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food items for VISTE.

“Volunteers in Service to the Elderly is unique to our community and sometimes people just don’t even understand what it’s about. This is a great way to get our name out there and get people to ask questions,” said Bissonnette.

Bissonnette gauges its success by how many people are able to stay in their homes year-to-year.

He said last year, 94 percent of surviving clients remained in their homes.

The organization provides services, including transportation, hot meals, groceries and personal care boxes, to more than 4,100 senior citizens in Polk County.

Every month, it gives a grocery cart worth of food to 1,100 seniors, intended to supplement the food they purchase throughout the month.

Many of the seniors are on fixed incomes of $900 to $1,100 a month, Bissonnette said.

“We have more people asking for more things, and food obviously is a basic necessity. An old roommate of mine used to say, ‘There’s just too much month at the end of the money,’ and that’s the gap we’re trying to help fill,” said Bissonnette.

Fireworks show-goers can find the VISTE box truck along Lake Mirror Monday night, as well as volunteers pushing grocery carts through the crowd, all to collect donations.

“It’s a great charity. They look out for our elderly, they also run a fantastic food pantry and on top of that, they’ve got the volunteer base that can help collect the cans. It’s a great win-win for both VISTE and the community,” said Kevin Cook, city of Lakeland communications director.

People who are interested in donating but cannot make it to Red, White & Kaboom, can donate money at https://viste.org/donate-to-viste/.