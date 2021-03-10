As murder trial looms, ex-Lakeland commissioner’s lawyers file motion to dismiss

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 10th Judicial Circuit Court judge is weighing whether to dismiss a high-profile murder case involving a former Lakeland city commissioner.

Michael Dunn getting arrested in October 2018

In October 2018, Michael Dunn was indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Cristobal Lopez.

At the time Dunn was a Lakeland city commissioner and co-owner of Vets Surplus, a military surplus store in Lakeland.

His attorney argues Dunn shot Lopez at the store because he feared for his life.

Lopez was holding a hatchet he had just stolen, according to Dunn’s attorneys.

“You look at that action and you have to believe it’s a deadly weapon. When he decided to arm himself with a deadly weapon, bad things can happen to you,” said Mark O’Mara, one of Dunn’s defense attorneys, in October 2018.

In their motion to dismiss filing, the lawyers blame Lopez for his death, calling him an “aggressive, irrational, highly intoxicated, convicted felon who was committing an armed robbery in Dunn’s store.”

They say, Florida’s “stand your ground” law applies in this case, making the shooting “justifiable.”

“In their decision to prosecute Dunn, the State has simply misapplied and ignored Florida law on the justifiable use of deadly force,” the filing reads.

The defense made their case to Judge Donald Jacobsen at a hearing on Friday. Prosecutors hope the case goes to trial.

“The Grand Jury indicted and the State is prosecuting because it is our position that ‘Stand Your Ground’ does not apply in this case. At the hearing, prosecutors argued that there was no reasonable belief of imminent great bodily harm and requested the Court to deny the motion,” assistant state attorney Jacob Orr, told 8 On Your Side in a statement.

The law does not require people to retreat if they feel their lives are in danger.

“You have to be legally entitled to be in that place. So in other words, in your home or your business, here in the park, then you do not have a duty to retreat,” said John Waters, of Waters Law, P.A.

Waters, a criminal defense attorney, is a former prosecutor.

He declined to prosecute countless cases in accordance with the stand your ground law.

Waters is not associated with Dunn’s case, but he says it will be up to prosecutors to prove Dunn did not fear for his life.

“They have to show, by clear and convincing evidence, that the person is not actually entitled to immunity,” said Waters.

The judge is expected to file his ruling by the end of the week.

If the trial moves forward, the next court date is May 10 for a pre-trial conference.