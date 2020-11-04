As election results trickle in, mental health experts share advice on uncertainty, coping with loss

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – As the future of the White House hangs in the balance, people in the bay area are feeling the need to distract themselves from the anxiety of the unknown.

“Don’t stay inside. I’m encouraging you guys to get out. It’s beautiful,” said Mioche Rock, of Lakeland, while out on a walk. “If you stay on the TV all the time, numbers are changing. You’re like ‘ahhh’ is my guy gonna win or not?’”

Rock, and others, decided to get some fresh air on Lake Hollingsworth Wednesday as presidential election results still trickled in.

“People who are concerned about the outcomes of this because of how it affects their lives, the drama is a little bit too real,” said W. Nate Upshaw, MD, Medical Director, NeuroSpa TMS in Tampa.

Dr. Upshaw experienced this issue with his psychiatric patients after the 2016 election.

The contentiousness of that election had people on both sides rattled.

Dr. Upshaw predicts it will happen again now as the presidency remains in limbo.

He calls it “catastrophizing.”

“What’s going to be the worst outcome of this? And your mind just runs away with it. It’s like ‘Oh my gosh, this happens and this happens and this happens.’ That’s the worst possible outcome but if you go that way in your mind then you’re going to feel terrible,” he said.

Others are grappling with the election results not going their way.

“I don’t think that’s who we are but I guess it is,” said Linda Brown of Auburndale. “I’m just feeling sad that our election is even this close that, I mean, aren’t Americans sick of divisiveness and nasty and name calling?”

She also spent her Wednesday morning on Lake Hollingsworth, taking a pre-breakfast bike ride.

Sunshine and exercise can help with loss. If your candidate doesn’t win, the loss can feel very real.

“It doesn’t really make sense to be thinking about all of those what-ifs and allowing those racing thoughts to keep going for us. It makes more sense to continue on with our day. If we’ve got work, work. If we’ve got school, do our schoolwork,” said Dr. Jacqueline Flood, a University of South Florida Health psychologist.

Dr. Flood advises people to focus on the positive things they can control in their lives.

While you are feeling passionate about your candidate and the issues that matter to you, now is the time to take action and create change over the next four years.

“Thinking ‘Ok you know what, if I didn’t like the way that it went this time, what part can I play in making this go positive in the future?'” said Dr. Flood.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, difficulty sleeping, or difficulty eating, reach out to family or friends or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.