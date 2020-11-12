Arrest made in murders of former Lakeland commissioner, husband

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have made an arrest in the killings of former Lakeland city commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband David Henderson.

The couple was found dead Tuesday evening at their home on Lake Morton Drive after police conducted a wellness check.

Little is known about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Police ruled out a murder-suicide, and said detectives were looking for a suspect or suspects in the case.

On Wednesday night, police said they had made an arrest in the investigation and identified the suspect as Marcelle Waldon, 36.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: