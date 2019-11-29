‘Armed subject’ dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says an “armed subject” is dead after a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Lakeland.

Details are limited at this point, but deputies say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saddlehorn Drive in Lakeland.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured but confirmed that an “armed subject” is dead.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide details on the deputy-involved shooting at 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

