‘Armed subject’ dead after deputy-involved shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says an “armed subject” is dead after a deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday morning in Lakeland.
Details are limited at this point, but deputies say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saddlehorn Drive in Lakeland.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured but confirmed that an “armed subject” is dead.
Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide details on the deputy-involved shooting at 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
