Armed robbery suspect on the loose in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is at large after an armed robbery at a Circle K in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery occurred shortly before midnight Monday at the Circle K Store on 4980 Sprint Lake Road.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Shawn Crawford, and said he lives nearby.

According to deputies, Crawford walked into the store, grabbed an object under his waistband, and demanded money.

He left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Detective Grant at 863-298-6914 or 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

