BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an “armed and dangerous” wanted man who is accused of an armed home invasion in Bartow.

Gary Barker, 32, is accused of committing a home invasion in the Gordonville area of Bartow on Sept. 14. Police said he is known to frequent the Alturas and Wahneta areas.

Barker is 6 feet tall and 165 lbs., with blue eyes and tattoos all over his head, neck, and inside his ears. The tattoo at the top of his forehead says “Krazy Kracker,” and he has “Virginia” and “Carson” on his neck. “Stacy” is along his left temple. There are guns tattooed on his neck, as well as full sleeves on his arms, hands and feet.

Barker is wanted on warrants for armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

If you have information on his whereabouts and wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

DOWNLOAD the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.