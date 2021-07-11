Approx. 30 tires illegally dumped into Lake Parker, city of Lakeland reports

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Lakeland is warning residents after around 30 tires were illegally dumped into Lake Parker recently.

The city says a citizen reported the situation to the city, which says could result in felony charges and time in jail.

“Lakes are protected natural resources that provide habitat for many species such as fish, turtles, birds, frogs, and alligators but not dumped tires,” the city wrote on Facebook. “These tires belong at the landfill where they can be disposed of or even recycled properly.”

(Courtesy: City of Lakeland)

(Courtesy: City of Lakeland)

(Courtesy: City of Lakeland)

The situation is under investigation. The city of Lakeland asks citizens to call Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900 or 863-834-DUMP (3867) if they know of any illegal dumping or littering within the city.