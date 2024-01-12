POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual “Smoke on the Water BBQ” fundraiser in Polk County has been canceled, less than one month before it was scheduled to take place.

A post on the “Smoke on the Water BBQ” Facebook page said the “substantial resources, manpower, and effort” required to host the event “are not in alignment with our renewed focus and strategic direction.”

The fundraiser has been held for the past 20 years and benefited the Boys & Girls Club of Polk County. This year’s event was scheduled for Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

“We would like to extend a sincere apology to all the BBQ teams, judges, vendors, volunteers, and participants who have been preparing for this year’s event,” the post reads. “We recognize and deeply appreciate your passion and commitment, and we regret any inconvenience or disappointment this cancellation may cause.”

The post said sponsors and teams will be contacted with more information soon.

Many comments on the Facebook post expressed disappointment in the event being canceled, with some questioning why it was canceled on short notice.