‘Anger issues’: Lakeland man charged with attempted murder after shooting at man’s face, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man is facing several charges after deputies say he shot at another man’s face and tried running the man’s family off a road.

Deputies say an investigation began Tuesday evening when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that a man driving an orange Dodge Challenger had just shot one of her family members in the face, and was following her as she fled the scene with an elderly family member, a teen and a child in her car.

The sheriff’s office says the victim reported that the driver of the orange car pointed a handgun with a laser at her while also trying to run her off the road.

Deputies met the victim at a safe location and sent out a description of the suspect vehicle. The family member who was shot was treated at the scene with a non-life-threatening wound to his face. Deputies say the injury appeared as if he had been grazed by the bullet.

Shortly after arriving in the area, deputies say they spotted an orange Dodge Challenger that matched the vehicle description and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies identified the driver as 22-year-old Pierre Drahorad of Lakeland.

According to the sheriff’s office, Drahorad admitted to owning a Glock 26 with a laser sight, but denied shooting anyone with it or chasing after the other victims. He told deputies he gave the gun to a friend of his that evening. Deputies say they went to the friend’s home and found the firearm.

A release from the sheriff’s office says all of the victims positively identified Drahorad as the suspect.

His Dodge Challenger was towed, and the car and firearm are being processed at this time.

The sheriff’s office says Drahorad told deputies that he pointed the laser from the gun at the male victim while the victim was standing in his own driveway because he believed the victim stole his dog. He denied pointing the gun or shooting it.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation that very well could have resulted in several deaths. Clearly, this suspect has anger issues, and should not have access to firearms. We’re glad the victims were able to get away from him and that our deputies were able to apprehend him so swiftly,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Drahorad is facing the following charges:

Attempted first-degree murder

3 counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault on a person over 65 years of age

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Improper use or display of a firearm

Tampering with evidence

Reckless driving

He is in the Polk County Jail on no bond for the attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.