‘An amazing little girl’: Lakeland trick-or-treater fills empty bowl with candy from her own stash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young girl’s kind gesture is making waves days after she donned a costume and went trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

The girl named Aspen went trick-or-treating with family in the Lake Hollingsworth area of Lakeland on Thursday.

She came upon a home with an empty candy bowl. Rather than becoming upset, she started filling the bowl with candy from her own bag, without any hesitation.

“What an amazing little girl herself to take the initiative, because nobody told her to do it,” said Lauren Lloyd, who caught the gesture in action at her home on Ring video.

Lloyd had left the bowl outside with a sign that said she was out with her own family and instructed trick-or-treaters to take two pieces of candy.

Forty-five minutes passed and her husband saw on security video that the bowl was empty.

Lloyd went home and reviewed the video to see which ghosts and goblins took more than their fair share. She found that several children took more than two pieces.

But then she came upon Aspen.

“Wow, this is amazing. No one is sharing the good things that happen on Halloween night so I decided ‘hey I’ll just share this on Facebook for my friends to see’ and everyone else picked it up,” she said.

Amazingly, the exact same thing happened in Maryland. A boy named Jackson Champagne refilled an empty bowl in his neighborhood.

That video has been seen more than 8 million times.

“I think a lot of parents have shared it to their kids and shown them, hey you do something nice it gets rewarded,” Lloyd said of the video of Aspen. “People will see it. It matters.”

Lloyd connected with Aspen’s parents, who live outside Polk County.

“They just said that she is so excited to be going viral and so happy that her little deed of kindness is making other people happy,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd is sending Aspen a care package to thank her.

LATEST POLK COUNTY NEWS: