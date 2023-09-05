FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies responded to a train vs. semi-truck crash Tuesday afternoon.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on the tracks on Scenic Highway South at Lake Livingston Road.
According to deputies, an Amtrak passenger train hit the truck, which was carrying an empty trailer.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
