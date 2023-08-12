LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were taken to a hospital after an ambulance reached into a building in Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the PCSO said at about 11:50 p.m. Friday, dispatch got a call about a county ambulance crashing into a building at the corner of South Florida Avenue and Patterson Street East.

The ambulance had no patients on board. The spokesperson said one crew member reported an arm injury and another reported injuries to the face and arm.

Part of South Florida Avenue was closed as deputies cleared the scene. Deputies finished by 3:38 a.m. Saturday morning.