Amazon to open distribution center in Auburndale, creating 500 jobs

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Amazon plans to open a distribution center in Auburndale, the company announced Wednesday.

The new location will reportedly create more than 500 new, full-time jobs.

The 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center will provide packing and shipping services and process large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, kayaks, bicycles, and larger household goods.

There’s a $15-and-hour starting wage and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.

“Amazon’s new distribution center in Auburndale is a big win for Polk County and our entire state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are grateful that Amazon recognizes Florida’s investment value and look forward to the economic benefits and job opportunities this new center will provide for our residents.”

Amazon currently employs more than 13,500 full-time workers in Florida.

“We are excited to join the Auburndale community and create more than 500 new, full-time jobs with industry-leading pay and benefits at our newest fulfillment center in the state,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Florida has been a source of exceptional talent for Amazon and the Sunshine state is an ideal location to provide great selection, competitive prices and superfast shipping speeds to Floridians.”

