Amazon begins hiring to fill 500 jobs at Auburndale facility

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Amazon is now accepting applications for its new fulfillment center, which is under construction in Auburndale.

Late last year, the company announced its intent to create 500 new, full-time jobs starting at $15 per hour with benefits.

Associates will help pack and ship large orders from the 1-million-square-foot facility, located at 676 C. Fred Jones Boulevard.

Interested candidates can apply online at www.amazondelivers.jobs.

The company also announced plans to open a new delivery station in Lakeland.

“Amazon Logistics has signed a lease in an effort to open a new delivery station in Lakeland, Florida in 2020. We are excited to continue to invest in the state of Florida with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented workforce,” said Amazon spokesman Owen Torres.

The new station is located at 8100 FL 33.

