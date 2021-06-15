Alligator gets ride in Polk County deputy car after trespassing on porch

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies made a pickup while on gator patrol in Eagle Lake Monday after having to get an alligator off a family’s porch.

Deputies Hardy and Ferguson managed to restrain the gator and even gave the 5.5-foot trespasser a ride to a more proper home in Lake McLeod.

This comes after deputies in Hopkins made a more tame rescue after getting a kitten out from a drainpipe.

Not to be outdone by a kitten rescue, Deputies Hardy & Ferguson apprehended this 5.5 foot intruder from a family’s porch in Eagle Lake yesterday & relocated him to Lake McLeod. They were sure to say “see ya later.” #gatorpatrol #onlyinPolk #onlyinFL #welivehere pic.twitter.com/skiITnjD5P — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) June 15, 2021

Remember, if you find an alligator knocking at your door, call the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286) for assistance.