LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old Lakeland man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in a road rage shooting, according to Lakeland Police Department.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who was hauling a trailer with his work pickup truck near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Quincy Street in Lakeland.

The man told authorities he was making a slow left-hand turn from Interstate 400 onto Southbound Kathleen Road when a dark green-colored Audi attempted to pass him. The man told authorities the Audi was “swerving in and out of the lanes” before pulling up alongside his driver-side door.

That’s when authorities said 25-year-old Mohamad Yousef, the driver of the Audi, rolled down his window, pointed a firearm at the pickup, and yelled, “What you want to do? You want to fight?” before speeding off.

The driver of the pickup chased after the Audi in an attempt to record its license plate. In the process, police say Yousef opened fire on the pickup four times with an “alleged automatic weapon.”

“Officers were able to locate a Florida tag belonging to the exact vehicle description of the dark green Audi,” the arrest report states.

Officers drove to the vehicle’s registered home address in Lakeland where they found Yousef entering a white minivan. A search of Yousef’s belongings yielded 4 grams of marijuana and two oxycodone pills.

The report, which did not indicate the discovery of any firearms, noted Yousef’s criminal history consisting of three felony convictions, eight total rearrest charges, and six total misdemeanor convictions.