AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — For another day, the Auburndale community has come together to search for Tonya Whipp, this time with side-by-sides, ATVs, and four-wheelers to search different terrain.

“This is my sister Tonya; we’re searching for her,” said Jenny Shelton, Whipp’s sister.

The 38-year-old was last seen by her family in late May.

Shelton describes the last two months as “worrisome” and “stressful.

“We just want to know,” she said.

Still with no answers, Whipp’s family is now selling these t-shirts and going to the community for help.

That help continues to come from the non-profit called “We Are The Essentials,” a group that’s been searching for Whipp for weeks.

“We are converging our search based off of intelligence we’ve gathered over the last 36 hours,” said Nico Tusconi, who has been leading the group’s search efforts.

That intel narrowed Sunday’s search to five different locations.

“There’s an area of concern around Lake Blue; there’s an area of concern around some railroad tracks,” Tusconi explained.

This time, volunteers brought four-wheelers, golf carts, and side-by-sides, unlike last week’s search that was primarily on foot.

“I’m going to search an area that’s kind of tough to do on foot and thought a four-wheeler might be a little easier,” said Bryan Hanson, who came to volunteer.

“It would be more dangerous for people on foot, and of course, you’re also dealing with not only the elements but also wildlife,” Tusconi said.

“If you know anything about Whipp’s whereabouts that could lead police to find her, please reach out to the Auburndale Police Department.

You can donate to “We Are The Essentials” here.