LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Air Race Classic follows a different route every year. This year, pilots are flying from Lakeland to Terre Haute, Indiana.

The race route is chosen to present challenges to the racers, provide a variety of learning opportunities, yet be within the endurance range of the slowest airplanes.

Racers will experience changes in terrain, weather, winds and airspace as they fly over 2,500 miles over four days in June.

In some races, the route has the flyby timing location at one airport, while the Stop for fuel, refreshments and possible overnight stay is at another larger airport nearby.

To track each plane while they are in the air by going online.